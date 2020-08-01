Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,296 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,624 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,296 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,326 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 104.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,516 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 6,909 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 42.1% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 136,590 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,071,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JAZZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $189.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.17.

In other news, Director Seamus Mulligan acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $117.31 per share, for a total transaction of $5,865,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,117,788 shares in the company, valued at $131,127,710.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $108.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 12-month low of $86.88 and a 12-month high of $154.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $534.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.55 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

