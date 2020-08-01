Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 24,700 Shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,555 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 24,700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $3,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOV. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 66,949 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,888 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,334 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,781,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,389,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 33,109 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

NOV opened at $11.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.81. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.99 and its 200-day moving average is $14.70.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 35.56%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. National-Oilwell Varco’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on National-Oilwell Varco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut National-Oilwell Varco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on National-Oilwell Varco from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Capital One Financial upgraded National-Oilwell Varco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded National-Oilwell Varco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.91.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

