Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,825 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 3,261.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after buying an additional 25,736 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,432,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 180,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total transaction of $192,730.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,018 shares in the company, valued at $3,090,618.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Rey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.43, for a total value of $4,214,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,214,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,709 shares of company stock worth $10,623,075. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FICO stock opened at $439.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.24 and a beta of 1.20. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $177.65 and a fifty-two week high of $442.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $416.33 and a 200-day moving average of $373.39.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $313.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.30 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 91.50% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FICO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $460.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $362.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.00.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.