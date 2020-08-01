Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,421 Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Continental Resources worth $3,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 80.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,909 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,989 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 12,857 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. 21.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLR stock opened at $17.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.20. Continental Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $40.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 3.47.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). Continental Resources had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $880.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Continental Resources news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor bought 7,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.64 per share, with a total value of $99,094.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Harold Hamm bought 1,224,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.98 per share, for a total transaction of $20,791,568.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 6,058,708 shares of company stock worth $101,516,306 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Continental Resources from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Continental Resources from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Continental Resources from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Continental Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.80.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

