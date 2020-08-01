Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,025 Shares of Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,565 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Legg Mason were worth $3,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Legg Mason by 444.1% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Legg Mason during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Legg Mason by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Legg Mason in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Legg Mason by 1,173.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LM opened at $49.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.74. Legg Mason Inc has a 52-week low of $33.99 and a 52-week high of $50.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.81 and a 200-day moving average of $47.50.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $666.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.92 million. Legg Mason had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 8.86%. Legg Mason’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Legg Mason Inc will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Legg Mason news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 324,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $16,174,537.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 777,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total transaction of $38,763,011.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,973,296 shares of company stock worth $98,505,215. 8.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LM. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Legg Mason in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Legg Mason from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.90.

Legg Mason Company Profile

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

