Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 10,200 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 10.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 91,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $3,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,291,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 164.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 7,013 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 10.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 597.0% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “f” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays lowered shares of FirstEnergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

NYSE:FE opened at $29.00 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $52.51. The firm has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

