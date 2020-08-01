Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 31.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,782 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,077 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 33.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,188,665 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,065,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806,981 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,200,338 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $650,302,000 after buying an additional 806,132 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,475,674 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $524,412,000 after buying an additional 212,499 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,525,633 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $317,473,000 after buying an additional 223,235 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 24.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,185,387 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $223,455,000 after buying an additional 634,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $96.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.86. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $159.01.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Imperial Capital increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Argus increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $90.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $109.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.77.

In other news, VP Craig A. Kuiper sold 4,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total value of $493,298.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,607.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephanie D. Stewart sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total value of $66,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,943.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,090 shares of company stock worth $1,822,121 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

