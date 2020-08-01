Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,932 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $3,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. tru Independence LLC raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

CONE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays started coverage on CyrusOne in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on CyrusOne from $52.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.67.

CyrusOne stock opened at $83.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.96. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.41. CyrusOne Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.72 and a fifty-two week high of $84.56.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.54). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $256.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.10%.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Jackson sold 24,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total value of $1,821,723.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,708,234.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Diane M. Morefield sold 13,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $1,024,217.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,024,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,595 shares of company stock worth $3,619,096 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

