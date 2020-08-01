Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 27,652 Shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,652 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Healthcare Trust Of America worth $3,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 97.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTA opened at $27.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.68. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $34.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.59.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $185.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.57 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.83%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Healthcare Trust Of America from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

In related news, CFO Robert A. Milligan acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.75 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,042,535. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

