Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 14,130 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 1,570.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,030 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,130 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $3,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masimo during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,463,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,588,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Masimo during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,300,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 767,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,018,000 after buying an additional 302,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,144,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $379,921,000 after buying an additional 254,661 shares in the last quarter. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director H Michael Cohen sold 587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.37, for a total transaction of $132,292.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,590.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon Coleman sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $293,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,223,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,335 shares of company stock worth $749,625. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MASI opened at $220.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $228.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.59. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.36 and a fifty-two week high of $258.00.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.09 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MASI. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Masimo from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Masimo from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Masimo from $207.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.14.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

