Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 143,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 127,650 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $3,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of PPL by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 74,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 13,269 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPL by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,413,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,211,000 after acquiring an additional 257,830 shares during the period. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 19,386 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. 66.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PPL shares. Cfra cut their price target on PPL from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded PPL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PPL from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on PPL from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.09.

NYSE:PPL opened at $26.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.39. PPL Corp has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $36.83. The stock has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). PPL had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PPL Corp will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

