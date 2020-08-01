Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,580 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Steris were worth $3,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STE. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steris by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,079,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $710,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735,738 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Steris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,189,000. Alta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,333,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steris by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 536,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,082,000 after acquiring an additional 277,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steris by 1,692.9% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 284,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,884,000 after acquiring an additional 269,052 shares in the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STE opened at $159.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 0.78. Steris PLC has a fifty-two week low of $105.69 and a fifty-two week high of $168.98.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $822.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.37 million. Steris had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 13.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Steris PLC will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens upped their target price on Steris from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Steris in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Steris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

In other Steris news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.12, for a total value of $528,138.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,198,025.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

