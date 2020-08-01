Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 544,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,597 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $3,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 741.2% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management increased its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 4,583.3% during the 1st quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 5,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 2,280.0% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. 52.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH alerts:

Shares of NLY opened at $7.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.32. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $398.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.00 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 11.96% and a negative net margin of 74.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.88%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities raised ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.25 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.78.

In other news, insider Timothy P. Coffey bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Edward Hamilton bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $1,192,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at $774,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 370,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,226,400 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.