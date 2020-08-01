Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.91 Million Stock Holdings in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,111 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seattle Genetics were worth $3,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics in the second quarter valued at about $692,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 8.2% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics in the second quarter valued at about $7,419,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 18.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 647,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,103,000 after buying an additional 99,463 shares during the period. Finally, Resource Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seattle Genetics during the second quarter worth approximately $356,000. 94.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Seattle Genetics from $174.00 to $186.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Seattle Genetics from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.16.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.08, for a total value of $4,984,877.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total value of $1,435,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 199,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,855,292.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 721,041 shares of company stock valued at $115,476,023 over the last three months. Company insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $166.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.30. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.44 and a 1 year high of $187.99. The company has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.44 and a beta of 1.46.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.51. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 16.51% and a negative net margin of 32.81%. The business had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. Analysts forecast that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

