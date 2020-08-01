Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.77 Million Stock Position in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,550 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of NorthWestern worth $3,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,456,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $446,139,000 after acquiring an additional 55,181 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in NorthWestern by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,843,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,276,000 after purchasing an additional 28,814 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in NorthWestern by 3.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,360,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,416,000 after purchasing an additional 50,607 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in NorthWestern by 42.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,001,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,921,000 after purchasing an additional 299,779 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in NorthWestern by 20.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 893,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,463,000 after purchasing an additional 151,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern stock opened at $56.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. NorthWestern Corp has a 12-month low of $45.06 and a 12-month high of $80.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.34.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). NorthWestern had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $269.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is 70.18%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut NorthWestern from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Sidoti raised NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays raised NorthWestern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on NorthWestern from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.14.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 1,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $55,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

