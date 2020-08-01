Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.72 Million Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,625 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $916,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

GPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. S&P Equity Research lowered their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.14.

GPC opened at $90.15 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $49.68 and a fifty-two week high of $108.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.92 and a 200-day moving average of $83.69.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 21.67% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

