Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.71 Million Stake in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,739 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Lamar Advertising worth $3,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 219.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 58.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 80.8% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $65.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.37. Lamar Advertising Co has a fifty-two week low of $30.89 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $406.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.04 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 20.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Co will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John E. Koerner III purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,127,440.00. Insiders own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on LAMR shares. Imperial Capital cut their target price on Lamar Advertising from $93.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Lamar Advertising from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lamar Advertising from $74.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub raised Lamar Advertising from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.17.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

