Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.61 Million Stake in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $3,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in FOX by 243.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FOX by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 34,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FOX in the fourth quarter worth $48,256,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in FOX by 7.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 158,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 11,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in FOX by 49.5% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

FOXA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie raised FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on FOX from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on FOX from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Loop Capital raised FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $25.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.11. Fox Corp has a fifty-two week low of $19.81 and a fifty-two week high of $39.74. The company has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.23. FOX had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Fox Corp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

