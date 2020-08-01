Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.61 Million Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,393 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $3,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 389,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,993,000 after acquiring an additional 6,298 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,362,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,828,000 after acquiring an additional 232,218 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2,647.1% during the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 9,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 8,762 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $51,556,000. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HR opened at $29.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.63 and its 200 day moving average is $31.56.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.80 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 8.00%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HR has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

