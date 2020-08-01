Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.60 Million Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,057 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $3,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VMC. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $361,982,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,404,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 148.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,394,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,655,000 after acquiring an additional 832,692 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $68,096,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 13.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,664,961 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $504,142,000 after acquiring an additional 567,111 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VMC stock opened at $117.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.68. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $152.49. The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.52.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.94%.

Several research firms have commented on VMC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $152.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura Securities upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

