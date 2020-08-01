Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.27 Million Stock Position in Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 36.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,425 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eastgroup Properties were worth $3,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EGP. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Eastgroup Properties by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 6,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Eastgroup Properties by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Eastgroup Properties by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 14,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director H C. Bailey, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total value of $58,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,190.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EGP opened at $132.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.82. Eastgroup Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $83.40 and a 52 week high of $142.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.56.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $89.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.63 million. Eastgroup Properties had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eastgroup Properties Inc will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.24%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EGP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Eastgroup Properties from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Eastgroup Properties from $133.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.25.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

