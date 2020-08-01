Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.13 Million Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 38.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 242,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,869 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $3,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,077,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,323,000 after buying an additional 2,664,048 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 100.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,866,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,645,000 after buying an additional 3,441,048 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,857,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,577,000 after acquiring an additional 224,619 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth $114,413,000. Finally, Athanor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter worth $60,815,000. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AGNC Investment news, CEO Gary D. Kain bought 189,188 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $2,383,768.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AGNC. TheStreet downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Argus began coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. AGNC Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.98.

AGNC Investment stock opened at $13.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.28. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 109.14% and a positive return on equity of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2310.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a jul 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 11.3%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

