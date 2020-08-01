Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.81 Million Stock Position in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,480 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,300 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of J2 Global worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JCOM. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in J2 Global by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in J2 Global in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of J2 Global by 341.1% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J2 Global by 324.0% during the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:JCOM opened at $56.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.69 and its 200-day moving average is $78.38. J2 Global Inc has a 1 year low of $53.24 and a 1 year high of $104.57.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $332.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.36 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that J2 Global Inc will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JCOM shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of J2 Global from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wedbush reduced their price target on J2 Global from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on J2 Global from $110.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. J2 Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.92.

J2 Global Profile

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

