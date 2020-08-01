Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $3,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth about $8,412,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 196.2% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LW opened at $60.08 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $96.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $846.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.33 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 183.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 36.80%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LW shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.40.

In other news, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.70 per share, with a total value of $149,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

