Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hanover Insurance Group were worth $2,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 11.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Management grew its stake in Hanover Insurance Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 5,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on THG. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Hanover Insurance Group from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hanover Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Shares of THG stock opened at $101.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.39 and its 200 day moving average is $108.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.89. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a 12 month low of $75.11 and a 12 month high of $144.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

About Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

