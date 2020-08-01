Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Polaris Industries were worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PII. Creative Planning lifted its position in Polaris Industries by 51.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 7,999 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 24.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 48,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,583 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,860,000 after purchasing an additional 42,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Polaris Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $67.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.69.

In related news, SVP Christopher Musso sold 5,000 shares of Polaris Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,367 shares in the company, valued at $2,694,865. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE PII opened at $103.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of -113.88 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.12 and a 200 day moving average of $81.01. Polaris Industries Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $108.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Polaris Industries had a positive return on equity of 32.38% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

