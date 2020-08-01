Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $3,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DISCA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,413,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,498 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Discovery Communications by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,888,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,345,000 after buying an additional 458,267 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Discovery Communications by 10.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,226,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,036,000 after buying an additional 570,985 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Discovery Communications by 4.4% in the first quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,653,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,455,000 after buying an additional 198,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Discovery Communications by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,917,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,601,000 after buying an additional 91,063 shares during the last quarter. 36.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $21.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.51. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $33.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 5,229 shares of Discovery Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total value of $112,109.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 780,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,735,871.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DISCA shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Discovery Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discovery Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Discovery Communications in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Discovery Communications in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

