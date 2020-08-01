Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,482 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Kimco Realty worth $3,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Kimco Realty by 297.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 36.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $10.50 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Kimco Realty from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

In other Kimco Realty news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 4,675,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $71,398,336.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty stock opened at $11.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.24. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $21.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $284.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

