Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,635 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $3,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,328,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Garmin by 161.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,882,173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $183,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,038 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Garmin by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,645,425 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $198,301,000 after acquiring an additional 621,184 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Garmin by 327.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 776,025 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,678,000 after acquiring an additional 594,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 671,511 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,336,000 after buying an additional 389,567 shares during the period. 46.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 14,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $1,470,675.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $121,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,038 shares of company stock worth $1,954,454 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRMN opened at $98.59 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $61.04 and a twelve month high of $105.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.53. Garmin had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Garmin’s payout ratio is 54.83%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GRMN shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Garmin from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $101.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.43.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

