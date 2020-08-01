Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 700 Shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 138,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,439,000 after buying an additional 7,747 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in J M Smucker by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in J M Smucker by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 47,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,996,000 after purchasing an additional 15,624 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in J M Smucker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,490,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in J M Smucker by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 70,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,379,000 after purchasing an additional 10,611 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J M Smucker alerts:

Shares of SJM opened at $109.35 on Friday. J M Smucker Co has a 1 year low of $91.88 and a 1 year high of $125.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.34. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.13.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.29. J M Smucker had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that J M Smucker Co will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This is an increase from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 40.18%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SJM. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on J M Smucker from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on J M Smucker from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded J M Smucker from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

In other J M Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 1,500 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,715,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,218,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,807 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,933. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

J M Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for J M Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J M Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.