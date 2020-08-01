Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 4,700 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of East West Bancorp worth $3,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,490,000 after purchasing an additional 173,633 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 445,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,678,000 after purchasing an additional 54,272 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,963,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,587,000 after purchasing an additional 200,871 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,061,000. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $34.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.55 and a 1 year high of $51.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.73. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.03.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $402.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

EWBC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on East West Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. East West Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.78.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

