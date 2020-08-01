Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 32,120 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 30.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,120 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $3,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 660.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMH shares. CSFB cut their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

NYSE:AMH opened at $29.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.61. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $29.89.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $289.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.67 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 2.18%. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, COO Bryan Smith sold 22,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $640,397.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,080,681.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes sold 3,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $77,238.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,480 shares of company stock worth $864,616. Insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

