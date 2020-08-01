Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 10,294 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,275 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,294 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $2,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 89.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael C. Alfano sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $115,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,669 shares in the company, valued at $725,004.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William E. Newell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $482,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,472.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $44.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.02. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 52 week low of $31.58 and a 52 week high of $60.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.62 and a 200-day moving average of $45.81.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $873.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.00 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Sunday, April 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

