Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,406 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $3,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 395,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,962,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 31.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 97,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 23,660 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.2% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 118,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 12.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 248,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,883,000 after purchasing an additional 27,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 165,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,135,000 after purchasing an additional 40,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $36.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 9.92 and a quick ratio of 9.92. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.99. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $49.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.66.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.28). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $261.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.84.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.