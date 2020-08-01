NicOx (OTCMKTS:NICXF) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.82

NicOx SA (OTCMKTS:NICXF) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.82 and traded as low as $4.36. NicOx shares last traded at $4.36, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NicOx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.59.

Nicox SA, an ophthalmic company, researches, develops, and markets therapies that target various ophthalmic conditions in France and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes VyzultaTM, an intraocular pressure-lowering treatment; and NCX 470, a nitric oxide (NO)-donating candidate to treat glaucoma, as well as stand-alone NO donors for specific applications in ophthalmic diseases.

