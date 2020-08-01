NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $627.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.34 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 3.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect NexTier Oilfield Solutions to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE NEX opened at $2.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $7.21.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NEX shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $1.60 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $2.30 to $3.15 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.71.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

