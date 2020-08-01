News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in News were worth $3,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NWSA. FMR LLC raised its position in News by 1.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,212,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,079,000 after acquiring an additional 12,978 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of News in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,730,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of News during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of News by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 605,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in News by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,782,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,734,000 after buying an additional 265,134 shares in the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of News stock opened at $12.72 on Friday. News Corp has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 1.47.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. News had a positive return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that News Corp will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

NWSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised News from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded News from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of News from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.10.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

