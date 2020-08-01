Newpark Resources (NR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Newpark Resources to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $164.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.25 million. Newpark Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. On average, analysts expect Newpark Resources to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NR opened at $1.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $169.91 million, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 3.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Newpark Resources has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $8.08.

In other Newpark Resources news, CFO Gregg Piontek purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $29,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 263,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,333.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last three months, insiders bought 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $55,550. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Newpark Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.50.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids solutions, and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

