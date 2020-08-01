New Dimension Resources (CVE:NDR) Stock Price Down 16.7%

New Dimension Resources Ltd. (CVE:NDR) shares were down 16.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, approximately 144,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 156,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.36, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and a PE ratio of -2.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.03.

About New Dimension Resources (CVE:NDR)

New Dimension Resources Ltd. acquires, explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Argentina. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns interests in the Las Calandrias, Los Cisnes, and Sierra Blanca gold-silver projects covering an area of 86,000 hectares located in Santa Cruz province, Argentina.

