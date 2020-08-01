Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Neurocrine Biosciences to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $237.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.29 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect Neurocrine Biosciences to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $120.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.41 and a beta of 1.34. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $72.14 and a 12 month high of $136.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 6.90 and a quick ratio of 6.75.

In related news, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 8,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.44, for a total value of $915,430.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,043,891.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $1,653,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,230.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 96,894 shares of company stock worth $11,119,097 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NBIX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $101.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.47.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

