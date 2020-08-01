Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Receives $481.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the forty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation, twenty-five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $483.56.

NFLX has been the topic of several research reports. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $610.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $470.00 target price (up previously from $460.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 17th.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 53,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.23, for a total value of $23,895,891.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,193 shares in the company, valued at $23,895,891.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 7,251 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total transaction of $4,169,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,341 shares in the company, valued at $11,696,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,612 shares of company stock valued at $90,145,458 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Netflix by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 21,333 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,903,000 after buying an additional 8,462 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock opened at $488.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $476.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $407.12. Netflix has a one year low of $252.28 and a one year high of $575.37. The company has a market capitalization of $215.60 billion, a PE ratio of 82.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

