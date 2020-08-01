Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Rating Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on NVCN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neovasc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Neovasc from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Noble Financial assumed coverage on Neovasc in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Neovasc in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.19.

NASDAQ:NVCN opened at $2.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.76. Neovasc has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $8.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.53.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Neovasc will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neovasc in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Neovasc by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 643,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 292,110 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Neovasc by 139.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,030 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 36,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Neovasc by 121.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 39,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 21,628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.04% of the company’s stock.

About Neovasc

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets cardiovascular devices worldwide. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina. The company also provides Peripatch tissue products.

