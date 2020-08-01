Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) vs. Grindrod Shipping (NYSE:GRIN) Critical Analysis

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) and Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Navios Maritime Partners and Grindrod Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navios Maritime Partners -32.80% 2.55% 1.51% Grindrod Shipping N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Navios Maritime Partners and Grindrod Shipping’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navios Maritime Partners $219.38 million 0.32 -$62.13 million $2.43 2.61 Grindrod Shipping $331.05 million 0.18 N/A N/A N/A

Grindrod Shipping has higher revenue and earnings than Navios Maritime Partners.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Navios Maritime Partners and Grindrod Shipping, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navios Maritime Partners 0 3 0 0 2.00 Grindrod Shipping 0 0 2 0 3.00

Navios Maritime Partners presently has a consensus price target of $15.17, indicating a potential upside of 139.22%. Grindrod Shipping has a consensus price target of $11.55, indicating a potential upside of 271.38%. Given Grindrod Shipping’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Grindrod Shipping is more favorable than Navios Maritime Partners.

Risk and Volatility

Navios Maritime Partners has a beta of 2.64, meaning that its stock price is 164% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grindrod Shipping has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.9% of Navios Maritime Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.9% of Grindrod Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters. As of June 12, 2018, it owned a fleet of 38 vessels, including 13 Capesize vessels, 17 Panamaxes, 3 Ultra-Handymaxes, and 5 Container vessels. Navios GP L.L.C. serves as the general partner of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Monaco.

About Grindrod Shipping

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers. The company operates in two businesses, Drybulk Carriers and Tankers. It operates a fleet of 24 owned dry bulk carriers and 6 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers. The company also operates a fleet of 8 owned tankers and 2 long-term chartered-in tankers, which carry petroleum products, petrol, diesel, jet fuel, and naptha, as well as heavy fuel oil; and low hazard chemical products comprising liquid bulk vegetable oils. Its customers include trading houses, mining companies, industrial manufacturing companies, and oil companies, as well as traders of grains, steel, and forestry products. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Singapore.

