National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Advisors Inc.

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 58.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,775,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,440,000 after purchasing an additional 363,417 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 1.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,179,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,932,000 after purchasing an additional 75,938 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 136.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,073,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347,378 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 24.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,929,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,495,000 after purchasing an additional 760,507 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties in the second quarter valued at about $121,190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NNN. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $62.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.63.

NNN stock opened at $35.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.65. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $24.04 and a one year high of $59.26.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 40.44% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. National Retail Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This is an increase from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 75.36%.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

