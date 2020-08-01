National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,660 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of National Fuel Gas worth $3,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth $38,390,000. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the first quarter worth about $19,313,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 14.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,955,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $110,204,000 after buying an additional 365,018 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 668,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,926,000 after acquiring an additional 236,165 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 454,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,956,000 after acquiring an additional 186,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NFG opened at $40.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.63. National Fuel Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $31.58 and a 1-year high of $50.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97. The company had revenue of $491.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.72 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 5.77%. National Fuel Gas’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.59%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on National Fuel Gas from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

