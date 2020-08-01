National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP)

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Saputo in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 28th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.46. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Saputo’s FY2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

SAP has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Saputo from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. CIBC reduced their price target on Saputo from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$41.08.

Saputo stock opened at C$32.78 on Thursday. Saputo has a 12-month low of C$29.31 and a 12-month high of C$42.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$32.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$35.33. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion and a PE ratio of 22.61.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.56 billion.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and internationally. It offers cheese products, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheese, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheese, such as brie and camembert; other cheese, including brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheese; and butter.

