National Bank Financial Boosts Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) Price Target to C$2.90

Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$2.70 to C$2.90 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Haywood Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Gold from C$2.60 to C$2.90 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Pi Financial boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.70 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of LGD opened at C$2.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.25 million and a P/E ratio of -46.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.35. Liberty Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.53 and a 1 year high of C$2.40.

Liberty Gold Corp., a gold discovery company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the United States and Turkey. It explores for gold, silver, and copper ores. The company's flagship projects include Goldstrike, Black Pine, and Kinsley Mountain projects located in the Great Basin of the United States.

