Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) EVP Bradley J. Peterson Sells 1,000 Shares

Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total transaction of $131,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Bradley J. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 26th, Bradley J. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of Nasdaq stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $355,260.00.

Nasdaq stock opened at $131.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.71. Nasdaq Inc has a twelve month low of $71.66 and a twelve month high of $135.51.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.09. Nasdaq had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $699.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 39.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 9.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,073,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,431,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,999 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,492,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 5.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,275,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $785,771,000 after acquiring an additional 427,577 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at about $20,373,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 9.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,366,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,760,000 after acquiring an additional 122,842 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.09.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

