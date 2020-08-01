Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) and Shanghai Industrial (NYSE:SGHIY) Head-To-Head Review

Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) and Shanghai Industrial (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Nam Tai Property and Shanghai Industrial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nam Tai Property N/A -7.25% -3.60% Shanghai Industrial N/A N/A N/A

35.9% of Nam Tai Property shares are held by institutional investors. 37.9% of Nam Tai Property shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Nam Tai Property has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shanghai Industrial has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Nam Tai Property and Shanghai Industrial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nam Tai Property 0 0 0 0 N/A Shanghai Industrial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nam Tai Property and Shanghai Industrial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nam Tai Property $2.96 million 109.63 -$13.19 million N/A N/A Shanghai Industrial $4.13 billion 0.42 $427.40 million N/A N/A

Shanghai Industrial has higher revenue and earnings than Nam Tai Property.

Summary

Shanghai Industrial beats Nam Tai Property on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nam Tai Property Company Profile

Nam Tai Property Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property development company in the People's Republic of China. The company owns and develops technology parks. It focuses on developing two parcels of land into commercial complexes in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhen, as well as renting commercial complexes. The company was formerly known as Nam Tai Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Nam Tai Property Inc. in April 2014. Nam Tai Property Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Shanghai Industrial Company Profile

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure facilities, real estate, and consumer products businesses in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company's Infrastructure Facilities segment invests in and operates toll road projects and water-related business. The company's Real Estate segment engages in property development activities, as well as invests in and operates a hotel. Its Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells cigarettes, packaging materials, and printed products; and offers printing services for cigarette packaging, wine packaging, and high-end molded fiber products. Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited also issues convertible bonds. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Wanchai, Hong Kong and is considered as a Red Chip company due to its listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of Shanghai Industrial Investment Holding Co., Ltd.

