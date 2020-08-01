MultiCell Technologies (NASDAQ:MEDS) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, Colliers Secur. Forecasts

MultiCell Technologies (NASDAQ:MEDS) – Stock analysts at Colliers Secur. cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of MultiCell Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 28th. Colliers Secur. analyst G. Mannheimer now anticipates that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.26.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MEDS. Taglich Brothers restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of MultiCell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of MultiCell Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MultiCell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDS opened at $6.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.91, a current ratio of 14.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $56.92 million, a PE ratio of 225.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.31. MultiCell Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $11.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.16.

MultiCell Technologies (NASDAQ:MEDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 million. MultiCell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.93% and a negative net margin of 6.48%.

Trxade Group, Inc owns and operates a business-to-business Web-based marketplace focused on the pharmaceutical industry in the United States. It operates through Trxade, Inc; Community Specialty Pharmacy, LLC; and Other segments. The company operates a Web based market platform that enables commerce among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories, and services.

